Shopper thrilled after finding unexpected item at antique store: 'Spotted this box just as we were about to leave'

Thrifting fans love sharing their biggest wins online, and one discovery caught attention for both the price and the perfect match it created in one kitchen.

On Reddit's r/thrifting, a user shared photos of their mom's incredible antique store find: a new-in-box retro-looking stand mixer that matches the rest of her mint green kitchenware collection. Even better, it only cost $21 after a 10% discount — less than the price of a takeout dinner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"She's been wanting a mixer just like this for awhile now and spotted this box just as we were about to leave!" the original poster wrote. "It's the same brand as her air fryer pictured right next to it and perfectly meshes with her retro turquoise aesthetic that she collects."

Talk about kismet.

This is a great example of why thrifting and secondhand shopping have exploded in popularity. High-end kitchen appliances, furniture, and home goods can often be found for pennies on the dollar, helping households save serious cash on items that would otherwise blow their budgets.

Beyond saving money, thrifting helps keep perfectly usable items out of landfills, cutting down on the growing problem of waste. And in this case, it prevented more e-waste from piling up at the dump. E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Even in today's throwaway culture, patience and persistence can lead to stunning finds — and giving products second lives also cuts down on the demand for manufacturing, another resource-intensive contributor to heat-trapping pollution.

Shoppers have found amazing things, from a normally pricey Le Creuset set for $4.99 to a pristine antique rocking chair for $30. That shows how shopping at thrift stores is not only a sustainable choice but also a fun and rewarding treasure hunt. Even if you come across a steal you don't personally need, you could turn a profit by reselling it.

Commenters couldn't get enough of this lucky score.

"WHOA amazing find!" one wrote.

Another said, "Oh man! This is so exciting!!!! Yay for mom and her awesome kitchenware!"

And a third pointed out that antiquing offers many of the same benefits as secondhand shopping, noting, "Antique stores are in the same bracket as thrift stores, so you're golden in my book."

