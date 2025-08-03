Goodwill worker shocked to find longtime white whale item while cleaning up clothing rack: 'I couldn't believe my eyes'

Thrift store shopping can sometimes be a "hit or miss" experience, and really, that's part of the thrill of a modern-day treasure hunt.

But sometimes, the universe deals you a lucky break, and you find the exact piece you've been dreaming of — in your size.

In a Reddit post to "r/Goodwill_Finds," a thrift store employee shared photos of the uniquely embroidered silk dress she found while cleaning the racks at work.

The dress happened to be the Goodwill worker's size and was the exact dress they had saved on Pinterest.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," the original poster wrote. "I bought it during my break. The freaking score of a lifetime."

The employee's Goodwill discovery is particularly impressive because the dress retails for around $250.

The Sisters The Label-branded Kitty Slip Mini dress is a true statement piece with over 600 delicately embroidered pastel and fluorescent sequins and flowers. The dress has a 100% pure silk lining, gold straps, and a flirty, flowy hem. It's the perfect party dress for special events and a one-of-a-kind head-turner.

In their Reddit post, the OP didn't reveal the price they paid for the dress found on the Goodwill rack. Yet, as a secondhand store, it's likely that they spent far less than the $250 retail price for a piece they had already been dreaming about.

Thrift shoppers have been finding all sorts of amazing deals on clothing that complements their styles and housewares that complete their homes.

They've been taking to social media to share their epic finds, ranging from pristine antique toys to valuable dish sets and even a $1,700 Mongolian sheep jacket.

Discovering treasures among people's unwanted stuff is an exciting game that often saves you a significant amount of money versus buying brand-new.

When you shop secondhand, you also help the planet by keeping others' trash out of landfills, where it would otherwise decompose slowly into the earth, releasing toxic air pollution.

Other thrifting enthusiasts were excited for the OP's sequin dress score and showed love in the comments.

"Omg beautiful!!!!" one Reddit user wrote.

"That happened to me one time," a Redditor shared. "I saw the most adorable dress in a store, and then a few weeks later, I was at a thrift store, and there it was. In the color I loved. And in my size!"

"Such a gorgeous dress, thrilled for you - love the colors!" someone else commented. "Enjoy wearing it."

