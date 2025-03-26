Shopper sparks outrage after posting outrageous prices of items at Goodwill: 'I wish I remembered the stores'

"It's well known here that you don't go to goodwill."

Thrifting can be a fun experience because you can discover unique and valuable items at great discounts. It's a good way to save money, and you also get to help reduce waste and promote sustainability by keeping secondhand items out of landfills.

However, sometimes thrift stores don't offer the most affordable prices for secondhand goods. On the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, one Reddit user shared photos from their recent trips to Goodwill stores, showing hefty prices on various goods, including clothing, a JBL portable speaker, and even a candle.

The Reddit post quickly caught attention online, sparking a discussion on the current state of pricing in thrift stores and whether it's better to just buy brand-new items instead. Many users agreed that the prices of the items the OP shared on their post are steep for pre-owned items.

One user commented on the candle, saying that the Goodwill store could be charging "$13 for a used candle that likely cost $6 to begin with."

With the OP's Reddit posts calling attention to some Goodwill stores overpricing secondhand items, some believe that thrifting is no longer worth it. One user commented that they'll "just buy brand new at this point," and another said that thrift "is dead," as most stores are trying to put retail prices on thrift store finds.

On the other hand, there are some who still seem to find value in thrifting.

One user suggested posting the OP's photos on the Goodwill stores' Google reviews as it might convince the stores to lower the prices if the review gets plenty of likes and views. The OP replied to them and agreed that it was a great idea. "I wish I remembered the stores [where] each photo was taken," they wrote.

Despite the OP's negative experience, thrifting is generally a great way for people to get high-quality goods at affordable prices. According to CapitalOne Shopping, shopping secondhand can save shoppers an average of $1,760 per year.

Nonetheless, rising thrift store prices can be discouraging and push some to buy brand-new instead, which could make them spend more.

Overpricing secondhand items could also harm the environment if fewer people choose to thrift. When secondhand goods go unsold due to high prices, thrift stores may have to discard them, contributing to landfill waste.

While it's unfortunate that some Goodwill stores are putting higher price tags on used items, it's important to remember that these instances tend to be outliers. Thrifting can still be a viable solution for saving money and discovering rare items at decent prices if you know where to look.

For shoppers still looking to score great finds at affordable prices, knowing how to shop strategically at thrift stores can lead to great finds at reasonable prices.

"Idk what Goodwill you're going to but I've never seen a price higher than $49.99 at mine," a commenter suggested.

"It's well known here that you don't go to goodwill, you just go to local thrift stores that price SIGNIFICANTLY lower," another Phoenix-area commenter wrote.

