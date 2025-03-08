Shopper appalled after spotting tag on item at thrift store: 'You need to report this'

This find was an outlier in the world of thrifting.

Thrifting is an exceptional way to get high-quality items for less while supporting the environment. This has become well-known among shoppers, which is why one Redditor was shocked when they spotted a knockoff designer Issey Miyake bag marked for $350 at a thrift store.

They shared a photo of the "clearly fake" backpack in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit. Issey Miyake backpacks typically sell for around $900. While the price tag was significantly lower than that, it was appalling for thrift stores, which are known to lower some high prices into the single digits.

"To their credit, they don't make a habit of doing this," the OP clarified in a comment.

The find was made at a New Zealand Red Cross, which sparked controversy in the comments.

"Everyone that runs a thrift shop runs on ignorant greed," one commenter wrote.

Others disagreed, sharing that thrift stores are not all bad, especially locally owned ones. The issue is when thrifting becomes corporatized and prices increase, deterring people from shopping secondhand.

If fewer people flock to thrift stores, the environmental benefits that come from thrifting deteriorate. One of the greatest appeals of thrifting is that it keeps clothes out of landfills, as textiles account for 101 million tons of landfill waste each year, according to Earth.org. Fast fashion is a stark contrast to the sustainability of secondhand clothes and makes up 10% of all carbon pollution.

Typically, thrifting is full of benefits. Replacing half your new clothing with thrifted finds can save you about $100 a year. Many find it to be fun, a way to support local businesses, and cheap. Indeed, it can give one all the benefits of cheap finds that are found in fast fashion — without negative factors such as low-quality clothing and expansive pollution.

Commenters were in agreement. This find was an outlier in the world of thrifting.

"You need to report this," one commenter said. "They'll stop grifting fake goods if they get pulled up for it."

Many were confused about how a secondhand shop could post such a price.

"At the thrift store?" one questioned.

