Outraged shopper sparks fury online after making alarming discovery at Goodwill: 'That's against the law'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A frustrated shopper came across a disturbing item being sold at a Goodwill in Quincy, Massachusetts. 

While shopping, the original poster found free envelopes from the post office being sold. Shocked, they shared an image on Reddit. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Had to block address but Goodwill is selling FREE ENVELOPES from the post office," wrote the OP.

Redditors in the r/ThriftGrift forum were appalled by Goodwill's move. 

"Doesn't it literally say on them it is illegal to sell them?" asked one user. "I swear I saw that when I was packing up an order last week."

"That's against the law to do," said another Redditor.

According to the OP, they already reported the incident to their local post office. Redditors agreed that postal inspectors must be notified to ensure Goodwill stops trying to resell Postal Service property. 

Such incidents highlight the corporate greed that can infiltrate even the thrifting industry. Luckily, these situations are not common, and most thrift shops safely resell items. 

Shopping secondhand is a great way to save money while reducing your environmental footprint. By swapping just half of your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year

Every time you buy an item at the thrift store, you keep that product out of a landfill, where it would emit harmful, planet-warming gases that exacerbate the climate crisis. Rather than wasting energy on manufacturing and transporting new items, thrifting encourages consumers to extend the lives of existing products.

What's more, the thrifting industry is growing, and it's growing fast. According to a report by PayPal, the thrift sector is growing 11 times faster than the traditional retail industry. That's good news for thrift shoppers. 

Redditors continued to discuss the disappointing Goodwill find. 

"That is crazy!!!" commented one user.

