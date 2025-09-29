Gardener captures stunning video of beautiful backyard visitors: 'That is a party'

Her videos all showcase her garden and the creatures who visit.

One gardener shared a video of a gathering of goldfinches in her backyard garden.

On TikTok, Sarah (@sarahofpetalandpaw) shared a video of goldfinches "chirping and munching away" at her sunflowers. She also said that butterflies, bees, and moths joined the goldfinches' party.

Although you can see some movement from the insects in the video, the goldfinches are the stars of the show. The video depicts them flitting among the flowers and feasting on the seeds.

One commenter shared in Sarah's excitement, writing, "First time growing sunflowers this year and learned that finches LOVE the seeds."

Sunflowers are native to North America, as the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center explained, and their seeds are beloved by a variety of animals, including birds.

There are a variety of personal and environmental advantages to filling your yard with native plants.

For one, native plants have evolved to thrive in the location, so they generally take less time, money, and water to maintain compared to other plants, according to the PennState Extension. They are also not invasive plants, which can grow out of control and starve other plants of important resources.

They have also evolved alongside local wildlife, meaning that they are a valuable resource for rich local biodiversity. Serving as food or shelter, they create a healthy ecosystem for local pollinators, which ultimately benefits the local food supply.

Pollinators protect the local food supply by spreading the reproductive parts of flowers to produce fruits and seeds. According to the USDA, "Scientists estimate that about 75% of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to produce."

Like Sarah, growing pollinator-friendly plants in your yard could bring a lot of welcome visitors to your space.

This particular video has over 200 likes and 20 comments that are all sharing her excitement over these birds.

As one commenter wrote, "That is a party of good times."

