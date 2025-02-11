Homeowner receives warnings after sharing photo of mystery plant: 'My yard is plagued by it'

"I swear I can hear it whispering in the night 'I'm baaaaaack.'"

A concerned Aussie shared photos of an unidentified plant after moving into their new home.

"Is this an actual plant or a weed that's grown out of control?" the original poster asked the r/brisbane community.

Turns out, it's a golden rain tree, native to Taiwan. Many were quick to warn the OP.

"Flame thrower needed," one Redditor suggested with dramatic sarcasm. "Get rid of it. It seeds everywhere, it suckers everywhere. My yard is plagued by it. Poison does not work, the seeds get into every single crevice around the house."

"Ugh! I've been halfheartedly trying to end one of these in my backyard for five years. I swear I can hear it whispering in the night 'I'm baaaaaack,'" another empathized.

One response was a GIF of a "Guac-a-Mole" game to show what a pest this plant is.

Perhaps the smartest response of the bunch was "Weeds are real plants too." Beneath that, someone wrote, "A weed is just a plant growing in the wrong place."

They're not wrong. Invasive and non-native plants have become common issues in gardening that can quickly become headaches due to their aggressive behavior. They can destroy ecosystems by outcompeting local plants for resources.

Do yourself a favor and rewild with native plants. It not only simplifies gardening but also benefits nature and supports human survival.

Native plants attract essential pollinators, such as bees, which are responsible for pollinating approximately 35% of the food crops we consume and 80% of flowering plants, according to the United States Forest Service.

The native lawn movement is gaining popularity, replacing traditional manicured grass lawns with native plants and flowers. This shift provides vital food and shelter for local pollinators and wildlife while reducing homeowners' expenses and exposure to harmful chemicals found in store-bought solutions such as Roundup. Native lawns require less water and little to no fertilizer, and they eliminate the need for pesticides.

Traditional lawns, covering over 40 million acres in the U.S., per the National Wildlife Federation, are the country's most cultivated crops, but they serve no functional purpose beyond aesthetics. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, they consume nearly 3 trillion gallons of water and 200 million gallons of gasoline annually. Native lawns can reduce water usage by 1.75 million gallons over the course of a decade.

Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that roughly 1 billion pounds of pesticides are used each year to maintain traditional lawns. Many of these chemicals have been linked to cancer and other health risks in humans.

Embracing native plants not only conserves resources but also fosters a healthier, more sustainable environment for future generations.

