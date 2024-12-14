Homeowner desperate after seemingly indestructible plants wreak havoc: 'Are weedkillers the only option?'

A Dublin homeowner went to r/gardening for advice on an infuriating driveway pest.

Two photos serve as evidence to the display of stubborn weeds growing between the bricks of a paved driveway. More than anything, they're driving the OP mad.

After filling the cracks with sand that was supposed to kill everything, the plants have grown back at a feverish pace. A few months ago, they tried spraying with high-concentrate vinegar, but the weeds still bounced back. A salt-and-water mix proved fruitless. Even tediously pulling them by hand and knife only bought a month of peace before they started growing back again.

Not sure what else to do and having little money to work with, the OP asked, "Are weedkillers the only option?"

As most people know, herbicides and pesticides are full of toxic chemicals that can have devastating effects on our health and even cause cancer. Monsanto, for example, is an American agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology company that produces genetically engineered crops and herbicides. Acquired by Bayer in 2018, this billion-dollar company was the world's leading producer of glyphosate, better known as Roundup — a top brand weed killer.

Despite the millions upon millions of dollars in settlements over cancer accusations, Bayer insists that glyphosate is a "cornerstone in farming." Despite the fact that studies have found exposure increases cancer risk by 40%, the EPA claims there are "no risks of concern to human health from current uses of glyphosate." Until the EPA changes its stance, Roundup will continue to be sold in the United States even though it is banned or restricted in several other countries around the world for its dangerous toxicity.

It may not seem like a big deal, but even using a little bit gets it into the soil, and it is almost impossible to eradicate once there. Using natural pest-control solutions will get the same job done without any of the life-threatening chemicals. Going natural is safer and cheaper. You can even grow plants that naturally repel pests, such as basil or onions.

Maintaining native lawns and rewilding organically are great ways to promote health and abundance. Natural lawns work with their environment instead of against it, saving money, maintenance, and mowing time. It's a mecca for pollinators who need native plants to survive. This is important to note because humans depend on pollinators, which protect our food supply. It's the circle of life in full force.

The driveway dilemma was met with loads of advice, accumulating almost 400 comments.

"Boiling water is good at killing small weeds. I use it to kill weeds in cracks in my patio," one vouched.

"Vinegar and salt solutions usually need to be applied 3-4 times over the course of a month or so. You need to reapply it about once a week, slightly more often if it rains in between. It's not as fast as herbicide, but that's the tradeoff for not poisoning your soil for 40 years. Just be careful though as some pavers and concrete are reactive to acid. They may etch a bit," a second advised.

"You could try a pressure washer, you would have to do it every few weeks. Alternatively, you could pressure wash it once then try to introduce a more low growing plant that doesn't need any maintenance," suggested a third.

