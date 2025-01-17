Details of the $1M gift bag given to this year's Golden Globes winners spark outrage: 'It is disgusting'

When film and television stars win a Golden Globe, they don't receive a monetary prize. But beyond the high-profile promotion and career boost, some serious perks accompany that iconic statuette.

As NDTV reported, each 2025 Golden Globes goodie bag included over $1 million in once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and other gifts.

Award recipients could choose from various luxury vacation destinations, such as a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos or a yacht charter through Indonesia. Package options also included private flights, whiskey experiences, and high-end resort accommodations.

"This year's collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences, and iconic brands that define excellence," said Luke Bahrenburg, the president of Robb Report and head of luxury sales at PMC.

While hardworking, top-performing actors are undoubtedly worthy of praise and recognition, overindulgent and extravagant gifts such as these contribute to unnecessary waste and environmental harm. Many high-end travel experiences prioritize luxury over sustainability and disproportionately impact our planet.

For example, private jets significantly contribute to air pollution, and luxury cruises are notorious for polluting our oceans. When exclusive resorts fail to provide eco-friendly accommodations, they waste excessive energy and water while impacting coastal ecosystems and natural habitats.

Beyond the travel gifts, Golden Globe goodies included pricey culinary, fashion, and beauty gifts that some consider a waste of money and resources.

Meanwhile, each Golden Globe statuette costs about $2,000 to produce, and approximately 100 are made for the award ceremony each year.

Since many celebrities genuinely care about the environment, award societies should consider gift bag options that are altruistic and don't damage the planet.

There are countless eco-friendly travel destinations around the world and low-impact ways to travel, regardless of income or social status. And green gifts aren't just for ordinary, budget-conscious citizens but also wealthy and famous individuals who prioritize sustainability in their lives.

In the comment section of a People magazine article about the million-dollar goodie bags, one person wrote, "This is just another disgusting example of the extravagant and wasteful behavior of celebrities."

"It is disgusting. Imagine what charities they could help, but they'll ask the general public to donate instead. Man, this world is a trip," someone else said.

