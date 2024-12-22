Experts issue warning about the dark side of the $25 billion cruise industry: 'One of the most harmful forms of travel'

"We have waited long enough for governments to stop covering their eyes while the cruise industry saves a buck."

The $25 billion cruise industry has a lot of power in tourism and has faced criticism for its air and water pollution for years. A new report shows that the problem is only getting worse and that cruise ship companies are "greenwashing" to downplay the severity of it.

What's happening?

Environmental organization Friends of the Earth released its annual Cruise Ship Report Card, measuring the impacts of 21 cruise lines. It analyzed four categories: air pollution reduction, water quality and use of scrubbers, sewage treatment, and transparency.

Only eight cruise lines received better than a D-plus, including Hurtigruten, HX|Hurtigruten Expeditions, Disney Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Viking Cruises. Major lines such as Royal Caribbean International and Princess Cruises squeaked by with D-minuses, while Carnival Cruise Line ended up with a failing grade. The group said in a news release that taking a cruise is "one of the most harmful forms of travel to the environment and human health."

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Scientists estimate that the cruise industry discharges approximately 1.5 gigatons of toxic exhaust gas scrubber wastewater annually," Friends of the Earth wrote.

Why is this important?

Friends of the Earth said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has "failed to meaningfully monitor cruise industry violations." According to the group, the use of liquefied natural gas as fuel has exacerbated the problem of pollution.

"We have waited long enough for governments to stop covering their eyes while the cruise industry saves a buck by dumping massive amounts of pollution into our oceans and air," Marcie Keever, oceans and vessels program director for Friends of the Earth, said in the release. "People and communities around the globe are stepping up to demand limits on cruise pollution and protect their health, yet the industry fights them over each new rule.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"By spending billions on greenwashing customers and opposing environmental regulations, the industry is eroding its own bottom line. It's time to read the writing in the sand and clean up their act."

What's being done about it?

To protect our air and ocean ecosystems, the group said local and statewide regulations need to be strengthened and more independent government regulators should be helping to protect port communities from cruise pollution.

Without enforcement or legal repercussions, major companies will likely continue greenwashing their products and services for consumers. Fortunately, there are ways to vacation more responsibly, and Expedia even has a list of "green hotels" around the world to take out some of the guesswork.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.