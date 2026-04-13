Thrift shopper surprised after discovering Givenchy choker in jewelry grab bag: 'Just gorgeous'

"I cannot find another one like it online."

A Redditor recently scored some nice jewelry while thrift shopping, but they needed to hit up the community at r/VintageJewelry for some help identifying the stones.

"Got a couple of jewelry grab bags at a charity thrift shop near me just to support the cause and enjoy the dopamine hit of sorting through it looking for treasure," the original poster wrote alongside a few pictures of their find.

"I was surprised to find this vintage Givenchy choker in one of them," they continued. "I cannot find another one like it online but found one somewhat similar in style. I think it's just gorgeous, I can't get a good picture of how the smaller stones shine and sparkle. I'm not really sure what the main stone is."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Secondhand shoppers have had a good history of finding beautiful jewelry. Sterling silver necklaces, turquoise pendants, and gold lockets are just some of the treasures sharp-eyed thrifters have been able to secure.

While scoring treasures is a big part of the appeal of shopping secondhand, it's not the only benefit. Doing so also helps divert items from landfills.

Once in the trash heap, plastic items shed particles that find their way into water supplies. These microplastics bioaccumulate in food and ultimately end up on dinner plates. Once ingested, microplastics contribute to a range of health risks encompassing reproductive and neurological systems.

Clothing is another class of items that routinely find their way into thrift shops. If they went to a landfill instead, clothes would gradually release methane, which traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates all sorts of destructive weather patterns.

Shopping secondhand helps tamp down these negative consequences while saving yourself a few bucks. You can help keep the circular economy turning by putting some of your own gently-loved items up for sale.

The Reddit community was downright floored by the original poster's jewelry find.

"That's just lovely. Great find!" one commenter said.

"It's beautiful! What a find," another replied.

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