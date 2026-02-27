Thrift shopper stunned after researching $1 necklace from yard sale: 'If it were me, I'd keep and wear it'

  • Home Home

by Calvin Coffee
A yard sale find is giving everyone hope in this economy after a thrift shopper discovered their $1 purchase was for far more than the sticker indicated.

A yard-sale find is giving everyone hope in this economy after a thrift shopper discovered their $1 purchase was worth far more than the sticker indicated.

One Reddit user posted their single-item haul to r/ThriftStoreHauls, where it quickly gained attention from fellow thrifters. The post shows a colorful triangular pendant necklace featuring orange, purple, turquoise, blue, and red stones running down a stripe through the center, with intricate patterns on either side, all still inside its box.

The poster paid just $1 for the necklace at a yard sale. But after a little research, they discovered the piece is a Carolyn Pollack Relios sterling silver multi-stone triangle pendant necklace, currently listed online for $259.

Close-up photos in the user's post showed the pendant in detail, including the ".925" sterling silver stamp on the clasp. It's exactly the kind of find that makes thrifting and secondhand shopping worth the time.

Finds like this are a reminder of what's possible when we slow down, forget about all the expensive new products — which only add to rising global temperatures — and dig through the racks or yard-sale tables.

Beyond the thrill of finding a high-end stand mixer or vintage jewelry, thrifting is one of the smartest ways to save money on everyday items while keeping perfectly usable goods out of landfills. Shoppers who make it a habit often walk away with quality, unique pieces at a fraction of retail prices and save up to $1,700 a year on average.

Commenters on the post were quick to celebrate the find.

"That is gorgeous! 100% my style, too. If it were me I'd keep and wear it," one user wrote. "Lucky you!"

"Beautiful! That's a great piece," another added.

Others were even more excited: "Wow!! That'll keep you flying high for a while!"

