Homeowner shares progress photos after rescuing tree from landscaping missteps: ‘What on Earth?’

“I’ve been telling anyone who will listen about how bad these things are.”

A homeowner recently shared an update after they saved a tree from a number of landscaping missteps.

In their front yard, an oak tree was struggling. They asked for thoughts in a post to the r/arborists subreddit and got some good advice.

“I recently moved into this house and the landscaping came as is. Until that point, my knowledge of tree health was zero,” they wrote in an update. “That was the first time I ever heard of mulch volcanoes, but it was recommended to remove them asap.”

The poster did some research and learned about girdling roots, which led them to remove about a foot of mulch to expose the tree’s root flare. In the process, they found and removed landscaping fabric, of which “there were three different layers … as well as a layer of trash bags.” They noted the girdling roots were “larger than I anticipated” and called a certified arborist for an evaluation.

Girdling roots can destroy trees, and oaks develop the problem often, according to the University of Maryland Extension. When roots grow in a circular or spiral pattern around a trunk, they strangle the tree over 5-10 years.

Homeowners can prevent and detect the issue by periodically inspecting trees.

Before trees are planted, you should loosen and straighten the roots, and the planting hole should be “wider than seems necessary,” as the Arbor Day Foundation puts it.

Afterward, avoid using hazardous landscaping fabric and make sure mulch stays away from the tree trunk and root flare. Otherwise, roots will seek out that “delicious, nutritious” layer and girdle the tree. Volcano mulching can also lead to decay and disease.

“Small girdling roots can be removed with a sharp chisel and mallet,” UMD stated. “Remove several inches of the root where it contacts the tree trunk, to ensure the root does not reconnect.

“If a large girdling root has grafted with the tree trunk, it is advisable to allow it to remain undisturbed. Cutting a V-shaped notch in the top half of the girdling root may help to weaken it without disrupting the vascular flow to the top of the tree.”

The extension also advised consulting a certified arborist if the girdling roots are over two inches in diameter.

“What on earth are people thinking when they do this?” one commenter said. “It’s freaking ugly and not remotely natural looking.”

Another wrote: “I pulled into a diner not too long ago during a road trip and all their plants were volcano’d. it was a corner lot so there were lots of shrubs and trees, every single one was piled as high as gravity will allow. rip.”

The poster noted that their education went a long way, saying, “I’ve been telling anyone who will listen about how bad these things are for trees.”

