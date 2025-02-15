  • Home Home

Homeowner puts property at risk with near-disastrous landscaping plan: 'Structural problems will happen'

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Reddit

When planting vegetation outside, don't ignore proper placement and spacing. One homeowner made a Reddit post about five tall plants — palms and birds of paradise (BOP) — that they want to establish a little too close to the house.

The OP asked the audience if it is OK to plant them so "close to each other, or this close to the wall."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Someone responded, "Yeah, these are too close together and too close to the house. Structural problems will happen with the walls and they will not get enough rain due to roof shadowing."

Give your plants and trees adequate breathing room, as the roots need to branch out, and allow enough space to prevent leaves/branches from touching. Like a sick human, one ill plant can transfer pathogens to another through contact. Also, don't forget to research the height capacity of a plant or tree so you provide enough vertical space.

One plant owner stated, "Our giant bird of paradise is 7 metres [about 23 feet] tall now … The giant birds of paradise turn into trees if exposed to soil where they can expand their roots. I would definitely space them out, considering it took less than 2 years for ours to reach 7 metres tall."

Close roots can grow into the foundation and cause cracks. With trees, which the plants in the OP's post can turn into, the roots are capable of lifting a house foundation and puncturing pipes. Because root upheaval is preventable with proper maintenance, your homeowner's insurance is unlikely to cover these repairs, per Nerdwallet.

The comments were packed with warnings about the pictured planting configuration … and this particular species.

"A bird of paradise will f*** up a foundation," remarked one user.

Someone else warned, "Those giant BOP come up every few months in local homeowner & gardening groups because of the damage they are causing to pools or other nearby structures."

Through research, a homeowner can find what plants best suit their home, growing zone, and lifestyle. Sites like Xerces Society and university extensions provide information about native plants, trees, and shrubs with noninvasive roots that won't destroy your home. 

Furthermore, when you switch to a natural lawn, plants have a chance to develop organically and need less maintenance. They will attract friendly pollinators that are pleasant to see and hear — like hummingbirds or butterflies, in addition to bees, which are most vital to the food chain.

