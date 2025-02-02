Unsuspecting homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of tree: 'You have a significant problem here'

Luckily, correcting the issue early enough can prevent any serious harm from being afflicted on the tree.

While they may look unsightly to some people, holes inside trees serve vital purposes. And that's not counting little elves making cookies inside them.

One Redditor took to r/landscaping to find answers regarding an issue with a maple tree in their yard. While the tree looked healthy overall, the user was concerned about a hole that had taken shape in the middle of the tree. They sought advice on if they should close up the hole.

An important thing to note is that a tree hollow or tree cavity can occur naturally over time. Regardless of how it forms, it is not necessary to attempt to "plug it" or fill it with any material. In fact, that could not only be harmful to the tree, but it could also destroy a potential habitat. Animals such as birds and small woodland mammals utilize tree hollows for shelter, nesting, and food sources.

Though the Reddit post asked about the hole, commenters focused on a significant misstep. One user left a succinct note with little room for interpretation. "Step one, fix the mulch. Step two, leave the hole alone," they wrote.

A common issue when landscaping around trees is the excessive use of mulch.

Nicknamed mulch volcanoes, the problem occurs when mulch is poured too close to the base of a tree. In addition to wasting money on the product, the overload of mulch can cause a tree's roots to grow into the mulch instead of the ground, causing subtle yet long-term harm to the tree.

Another Redditor also addressed this issue, which the original poster hadn't even considered. "Friend, you have a significant problem here and it's not the one you are posting about, which is not actually a problem," they commented.

Luckily, correcting a mulch volcano early enough can prevent any serious harm from being inflicted on the tree. By giving your tree enough room to breathe, you can reap the benefits of better air quality and even reduce stress. Support strong tree health by switching to a natural lawn and using organic mulch.

