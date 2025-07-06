Shopper astounded after discovering valuable item with cheap price tag at estate sale: 'Lucky lucky you'

A Redditor posted photos of what appears to be a genuine Ghurka leather duffel bag that they found at an estate sale.

"Lucky lucky you," said one commenter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos were posted on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a group devoted to thrift store finds that has had quite a bit of activity due to the uptick in the thrifting trend.

The original poster shared that the bag has the original paperwork and price tag, marked at $1,095, which seems to be feasible since the bag is estimated to have been manufactured in 1999, per a commenter's research, and current prices for similar bags on the official Ghurka website price leather duffel bags at over $2,000.

When asked, the OP would only say that they paid less than $50 for the bag.

Thrifting and shopping secondhand, such as at estate sales, is a fantastic way to shop both for your wallet and for the environment.

Whether you're shopping for everyday items or you're treasure hunting for valuable items at a steal, you can often find high-quality items for less. Thrifting has become a popular hobby, with secondhand shoppers seeking the thrill of exploring thrift stores and finding rare and unique items for very little money, often sharing their "hauls" on social media. This exposure helps promote the practice, which also has environmental benefits.

Thrifting is an environmentally friendly choice, especially when it comes to fashion and textiles. The fashion industry is a major contributor to pollution. The manufacturing process introduces air pollution into the environment, and millions of tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year. In addition, when consumers discard clothing and other items that are no longer wanted, these also end up in landfills, exacerbating the problem.

By shopping secondhand, we can give goods a longer lifespan and reduce the demand on manufacturers to produce more goods. This decreases the environmental impact of manufacturing and waste, especially in the fashion industry. And there is no shortage of clothing and other items in thrift stores to go around. Shoppers making surprising finds of valuable clothing and other objects add to the benefit and excitement.

Redditors expressed a mix of excitement, jealousy, and disbelief about the Ghurka bag find.

"Wow, totally jealous! Well done!" one excited commenter said.

"Very nice find. Hope it brings you joy," said another.

One Redditor simply exclaimed: "Score!!!"

