Shopper thrilled after looking inside mysterious briefcase purchased at thrift store: 'This is very fun'

"You've got to put something absurd in there."

One savvy shopper on r/ThriftStoreHauls scored a gorgeous briefcase recently, and they got a great deal on it, too.

"I think the current equivalent (Classic Case) that the company still sells is $550-600 MSRP depending on the size," they wrote in the comments.

They were quick to notice the similarities with the briefcases used in the game show Deal or No Deal and the U.S. president's "football," which famously holds nuclear launch capabilities. Despite scratches, glue residue, and paint scrapes on the exterior, the leather interior was pristine, according to the original poster.

We've seen some similar hauls in the past, including this one of larger luggage and another that had literal gold inside.

Shopping at thrift stores can save you a few bucks on stuff you need to buy anyway. Even if you're not in the market for anything in particular, surprise finds such as this are just too good to pass up.

Novelty aside, keeping usable items out of landfills has great environmental benefits. For one, it means we don't have to spend energy and resources on making something new to fill the same need. It also means less waste leaching chemicals into local soil and less debris in the ocean. Take a look at our guide to thrift shopping to get started.

One commenter had a great story to tell about this old-school style of briefcase that their dad found at an estate sale and gave to the poster's son: "I laugh when I think about a teacher asking for homework. He reaches down and places it on his desk. Click, click as the latches are released to open it. Or he is walking down the hall, one hand relaxed in a pocket, the other swaying just slightly due to the weight and movement from walking."

"This is very fun! You've got to put something absurd in there. Like one singular something silly," one commenter said.

"Handcuff yourself to it or it doesn't count," another joked.

