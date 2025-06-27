Officials face pressure to protect families from hazardous household appliances: 'The public is still largely in the dark'

Transparent labeling and clear public health guidelines would make it easier for consumers to manage the risks.

New York lawmakers are evaluating a bill that could protect families from the hidden health hazards of gas stoves. The proposed Healthy Homes Right to Know Act would require warning labels on gas stoves and point-of-sale signage to alert customers about their potential dangers.

Decades of research have revealed that gas stoves release harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde. Methane gas could also even be released when the stove is off. Still, public awareness about these risks is low.

"But the truth is the public is still largely in the dark when it comes to these health hazards," Rich Schrader, director of New York government affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council, wrote.

In his report, Schrader highlighted studies linking gas stove emissions to increased risk of asthma and other respiratory problems, especially in children. He cited a Stanford study linking nitrogen dioxide from gas stoves to 19,000 adult deaths and 200,000 pediatric asthma cases in the U.S.

Having transparent labeling and clear public health guidelines about gas stoves would make it easier for consumers to manage the risks. Moreover, opting for cleaner, safer alternatives such as induction stoves may be beneficial.

Induction stoves offer a way to cook without burning fuel or releasing toxic gases in your kitchen. These stoves are more energy-efficient and can heat food faster than gas, and they also reduce indoor air pollution.

Also, through incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, eligible households can obtain up to $840 to help cover the upgrade cost. However, there's no guarantee that the incentives will be available in the long term. Acting sooner could result in significant savings.

Meanwhile, for those who rent or aren't ready to renovate, there are plug-in induction burners that start at around $50 and still offer similar benefits, especially in smaller kitchens.

As more affordable options become available, more people are switching to induction stoves. And while the NRDC continues to call for stronger policy action, these everyday choices are helping improve home air quality and lessen pollution one kitchen at a time.

