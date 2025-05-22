One-on-one contest showcases high-tech appliance's unbeatable capabilities: 'Let's settle this debate once and for all'

You might have heard that induction stoves are an efficient appliance upgrade, but you may be hesitant to switch if you've never used one. A content creator pitted induction against a gas stove and shared the results for anyone who may be on the fence.

What is an induction stove?

Induction cooktops generate heat with a magnetic current, which allows them to heat up quicker and more uniformly than common electric stoves. Gas ranges are often praised for their precision and speed, but people have been moving away from gas because of its potential to produce unhealthy air quality.

YouTuber @FelifromGermany has a gas stove at her home in the U.S. but uses her parents' induction stove when she visits them in Germany. She posted a YouTube Shorts video comparing how fast the two can boil water.

"Gas vs. Induction? Let's settle this debate once and for all!" Feli wrote in the video caption.

Feli boils half a liter of cold tap water in a pot on each stove. The induction range brings the water to a boil in just 1 minute and 19 seconds, while the gas stove takes 3 minutes and 30 seconds to do the same.

"In my test the induction stove clearly won, but maybe that's just me," she says at the end of the video.

Why are induction stoves getting so popular?

More people are making the switch to induction to benefit the environment and their wallets. Induction cooks faster, is less dangerous than gas ranges, and is more cost-effective.

If you do invest in an induction stove, you can get up to $840 off, thanks to incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, this may not be available forever.

Taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars because President Trump has consistently said he wants to eliminate the subsidies. Any major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, but it's better to act fast if you want to ensure you qualify for the savings.

If you're a renter or looking for an even more cost-effective option, consider buying a plug-in induction burner to try out induction cooking. They are relatively inexpensive and can cost as little as $50.

Viewers of Feli's video loved seeing the direct comparison of the stoves and agreed with the findings.

"I am a retired chef. Tests I have seen indicate Induction is typically 10-15% faster. Why? Simple: A gas range wastes a lot of heat going up AROUND the pot, whereas with an induction cooktop, the heat is created IN the pot," one commenter said.

"I was a big believer in gas stoves until I tried out a quality induction stove. Honestly I couldn't go back to gas. The speed, safety, and overall rapid reaction of induction is simply superior," said another.

