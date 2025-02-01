Serious kitchen mistake leaves family in dangerous situation: 'Call 911 and ... pray'

This is a good reminder of the risks that come with using gas stoves.

One person's scary experience with an accidental gas leak at home got the internet talking about kitchen safety.

They shared the details with the r/answers Reddit community in a post titled, "Accidentally left my gas burner on low for a few hours. Is it OK to stay in my house?"

It explained how they found the gas burner on their parents' stove left on at a low level for hours, letting unburned gas fill the house.

Even after trying to air it out, the smell wouldn't go away, and they felt uneasy about staying inside.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 50,000 people to emergency rooms in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gas stoves are often to blame, showing just how common these hidden dangers can be in everyday kitchens.

Gas leaks are a serious danger to both health and safety. Natural gas has a chemical added so you can smell it if there's a leak, but being around it for too long can cause nausea, dizziness, and other health issues. The user's quick thinking likely prevented a bigger problem, but this is a good reminder of the risks that come with gas stoves.

Switching to an induction burner — from brands like Copper — is a way to avoid those risks completely. Induction stoves are not only safer, but they also use less energy and cook faster than regular stoves. Right now, homeowners can save up to 30% on the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

These savings might not stick around forever, though. President Trump has said he wants to cut clean energy subsidies, which could make these upgrades more expensive later. Big changes to the Inflation Reduction Act would need Congress to act, but getting these deals now could save people a lot of money.

For homeowners looking into safer and more eco-friendly options, there are plenty of ways to upgrade kitchens or appliances. Induction stoves are a great place to start, especially if you want to reduce indoor air pollution and your reliance on dirty fuels.

One person highlighted the urgency of properly addressing the issue. "Call 911 and tell them you need the fire department because of a gas leak…Pray," they said.

Another commenter recommended getting a carbon monoxide and gas detector, noting that it can save lives and doesn't cost a lot of money.

