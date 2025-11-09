Gardener shares satisfying timelapse video of major project on private island: 'This is great'

A gardener on Instagram shared an inspirational video of a major overhaul of a neglected plot of land on Vancouver Island.

A montage, uploaded by the account Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy), took place on a plot of land near Ladysmith.

It brought the viewer through each phase of the project to establish a Garry Oak meadow, from clearing out the patch to planting the trees and a host of other plants.

As the caption noted, all of the plants used were native, and some would take a while to flower, but the importance of such work can scarcely be overstated.

"Acts of resistance such as this, in the face of climate breakdown and biodiversity loss, are how we start building resilience in our communities - Inspiring hope, action, and positive change in the process," it read in part.

Once widespread across the Pacific Northwest, Garry Oak ecosystems are critically endangered in British Columbia, with less than 5% of their historic range remaining. Much of the deep-soil Garry Oak ecosystem in Victoria was removed to clear space for agriculture.

The situation on Vancouver Island is even worse: All but 1.5% of the historic range has been lost. Shallow soil sites remain in greater numbers — 44% on the island — but many are harmed by invasive weeds.

The video demonstrates the importance of native plants in protecting ecosystems from biodiversity loss.

Because they have evolved over hundreds, if not thousands, of years, native plants are perfectly attuned to an area and will support other beneficial species. Gardening with indigenous flora is much easier than working with often-harmful imported plants.

The comments were duly impressed by the project's scope, and some expressed hope for their own yards.

"This is great. More of this!" one viewer replied.

A commenter added, "Love this. I recently planted a native garden on my property as well! Hope to expand it in the next few years."

Another viewer appreciated the wisdom of the landowner who commissioned the work. "Smart property owners to steward the land in this way and to recruit your assistance," they observed.

