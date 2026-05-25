Gardener reveals simple trick to turn weeds and yard waste into free fertilizer

A gardener on TikTok shared a simple idea with a big payoff: Keep yard waste on-site and turn it into something useful.

Caitlin (@cozycaits_) posted a video showing how weeds, branches, grass clippings, and logs can become free fertilizer, mulch, and even raised-bed filler instead of trash.

The TikTok creator explained her goal of "not letting any carbon leave my yard," meaning she tries to reuse nearly every bit of plant material her yard produces.

Her method starts with weeds. Caitlin said that rather than putting them in yard waste, she fills a covered bucket with pulled weeds and water, then leaves it to ferment for a couple of weeks to create a concentrated liquid fertilizer.

"It is using free materials to create valuable materials," she said.

She also chips tree trimmings into mulch and uses cardboard and wood chips as a weed barrier, spreads chips over beds to help them stay damp, and sends extra weeds to compost bins so they can break down into soil. Larger limbs and logs that cannot go through the chipper or compost pile are placed under veggie beds or used to edge paths and in-ground plots.

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For home gardeners, this kind of closed-loop system can cut costs almost immediately. Homemade compost, mulch, and fertilizer can reduce the need to buy bags of soil amendments or weed-control products, while healthier beds can support better harvests. Growing your own food can also mean fresher, better-tasting produce and savings at the grocery store.

There are practical benefits beyond money, too. Mulch helps soil retain moisture, which can reduce watering needs during hotter weather. Reusing organic material on-site also keeps useful nutrients in the yard instead of sending them away.

Gardening itself can be a win for mental and physical health. Digging, pruning, and planting can add gentle movement to a routine, while time outdoors and the satisfaction of harvesting food can help lower stress.

If you want to try this approach, start small. Set aside one container for pulled weeds and grass clippings, and create another space for compost. If you prune shrubs or trees, consider saving smaller branches for mulch or pathways instead of bagging them up.

Commenters on the video praised Caitlin's advice.

"Yard waste piles may not be 'aesthetic' but the amount of species they feed and host is worth the benefit," one TikTok user said.

"Yes! I have a spot at the back of our yard under our trees where I dump the weeds/ like up the wood scraps from chopping, collect pine cones etc. I've filled entire gardens with the dirt from the pile in the following year," another shared.

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