Dad shares free fertilizer hack using materials from your own garden: 'I'm definitely trying this'

Instead of looking at weeds as back-breaking nuisances, start using them to elevate your garden. When life gives you weeds, make fertilizer.

The scoop

North West Leftist (@northwestleftist) shared her dad's hack on using weeds to make your own fertilizer.

The hippie dad, as defined by his daughter, says to grab as many weeds as you can and put them in a bucket. Let them soak in water to ferment for seven days, and just like that, you've got your own fertilizer to spread over your garden.

"Weeds have a lot of nutrients in them," the dad explains in the video.

And in case you need proof of concept, his garden is gorgeous.

"Dad says an air-tight lid is best for more rapid fermentation," the TikToker advised in response to a comment.

How it's working

Free fertilizer seems like a no-brainer once you learn how easy it is to make. Why pay for something when you can create a better, more natural version of it for 100% less? It's also a smart way to put what most people consider waste to good use.

You can also compost your yard waste to create your own organic fertilizer. For more info on what to expect, check out the EPA's compost page. These options keep weeds and yard debris from ending up in already overcrowded landfills that emit greenhouse gases like carbon and methane, harming our planet.

If you're not keen on creating your own fertilizer, make sure you buy organic to prevent your yard from becoming a chemical cesspool. Store-bought synthetic fertilizers are filled with potent chemicals that actually do more harm than good, contaminating lawns, soil, and waterways.

Gardening helps save money on fruits and vegetables. There's no need for a trip to the store to buy mass-produced food that's typically cultivated with loads of chemicals when you have what you need in your yard. Not only that, but homegrown food simply tastes better.

Studies have proven that gardeners are physically and mentally healthier due to increased exercise, fiber, and exposure to the sun. Give yourself another reason to smile.

What people are saying

Dad's fertilizer hack was well received by the TikTok community, which also warned that this process, while effective, is quite pungent.

"Smell is [the] only issue. I just do it before rain or watering!" one person wrote, dispensing very helpful info.

"I'm definitely trying this," vowed one commenter.

"That. Is an incredible garden," another wrote with a head-exploding emoji.

