Landlord threatens to keep belongings after tenants say they're moving out: 'That is absolute nonsense'

"Do you own something? Then it's yours to take."

by Calvin Coffee
One frustrated gardening couple went viral after claiming their landlord told them they can’t take the plants they purchased and tended to for more than three years.

The tenants explained in a post that they rented a flat with a neglected garden and spent years restoring it with plants they bought themselves. Now that the property has been sold, they say the landlord insists only potted plants can be removed.

"We got lots of plants during this 3 year period," the poster wrote. "Now we want to move our plants to the next garden, but the landlord said he talked with his solicitor and we can only move whatever is in pots."

"They sold the house already," they added in the comments. "I think they said the garden [is] coming with the house that's why he [tried] to make us leave the plants when we go."

Beyond the legal question, the story reflects a broader frustration among renters who feel blocked from making money-saving, eco-friendly upgrades to their homes.

Across the U.S. and UK, tenants have reported landlords and HOAs prohibiting vegetable gardens, compost bins, solar panels, and even clotheslines for drying laundry, despite clear cost savings and environmental benefits.

For gardeners especially, plants represent time, work, and personal investment, and can be hard to just leave behind. 

As one commenter put it: "Do you own something? Then it's yours to take."

For renters navigating similar disputes, reviewing lease language carefully and documenting the property's original condition with photos can be key.

The situation sparked widespread backlash — in the comment section at least.

"That is absolute nonsense," one commenter wrote. "Return the property as you found it."

"Take your plants, you bought them and they belong to you," another suggested.
"Sounds like the solicitor is assuming the landlord planted or paid for the garden," another added.

