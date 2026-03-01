Homeowner shares story after stubborn HOA rejects money-saving renovation: 'I'm trying to handle this in a civil manner'

"Has anyone else … ran into this and circumvented it successfully?"

One homeowner in a dispute with their Virginia homeowners association turned to Reddit for advice about how to handle what seemed to them a clearly illegal decision.

According to the original poster, they had applied to install solar panels and been rejected on what seemed to them to be invalid grounds.

"I'm trying to handle this in a civil manner without a demand letter or one with civil complaint," they said. "Has anyone else in VA ran into this and circumvented it successfully?"

The OP quoted Virginia law, which says an HOA in the state is only allowed to completely ban solar panels if "the recorded declaration for the association establishes such a prohibition."

According to the original poster, their HOA's declaration said, "No solar collector shall be allowed without written approval from the Association," which they didn't consider to be a prohibition.

They also included an example from elsewhere in their association's covenants, which did constitute a ban, where the rule simply said, "No carports allowed." The obvious contrast illustrated their point, suggesting that the language used regarding solar panels was not a prohibition.

It's easy to understand why the OP is so frustrated, since this decision and the delay in installing solar panels are costing them money. Installing solar is one of the best ways to lower your utility bills.

Several commenters tried to help, including by drafting a letter that the original poster could send to the HOA.

