Gardener reveals stunning details after recovering from 'mental wounds': 'It has kept me alive'

It is no secret that gardening is beneficial for mental health, but for one Redditor, it did something more: gardening saved their life.

In a post in the r/gardening community, the original poster shared that they started gardening with herbs and vegetables in 2020 while on what they thought would be a short medical leave.

As they moved, they expanded their garden and gained more gardening skills, but life got in the way. They were later diagnosed with a rare disease, got divorced, and moved back in with their parents — starting their garden again from scratch, but this time with the help of a local community.

"It is no exaggeration for me to state that gardening - as an ongoing practice and set of skills, and the related community of people I have met through it - has kept me alive through the last half decade," the OP wrote.

Through gardening, the Redditor met the "most incredible humans" who worked on sustaining a communal garden where they moved. They found inspiration through the community and by observing the life around the garden. According to the OP, the community around the communal garden made them believe in a better future for themselves.

The relief and satisfaction most gardeners experience as they tend to their plants are backed by science. Studies show that time spent gardening has been linked to reduced stress and improved mental health. Studies also suggest working with plants can support cognitive function and overall well-being.

Aside from the emotional benefits, shifting towards clover, buffalo grass, partial lawn replacement, or rewilding yards can give homeowners several advantages. These small changes can lower water bills and reduce maintenance time compared to traditional lawns.

Most commenters admired the OP's garden photos, expressed appreciation for the story, and shared how gardening has inspired them.

"Gardening is truly beautiful hobby and cures mental wounds," one wrote.

"Your story revived my love for gardening. I wish you happiness in every decision you make. Your work is truly admirable," another added.

