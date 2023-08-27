Gardening expert explains why some store-bought plants die so easily: ‘This is easily avoidable and not your fault’

If your store-bought plants die quickly, it’s easy to blame yourself or assume that you’re not cut out to be a gardener. But one Instagram user revealed that this might be due to two simple issues that have nothing to do with you — a lack of food and space to grow. They suggested two easy fixes.

The scoop

Instagram user Joe (@joesgarden.official) has built his platform by offering easy tips to improve your garden and other sustainable ideas.

In an Instagram Reel, Joe explains two main issues that store-bought plants face — they could need new soil, more space in the pot, or both.

He shows an example of what it might look like if there are too many plants in the pot by zooming in on the top of the soil, showing plant stems packed closely to one another.

He then explains that if this is the case, you’ll want to remove the pot and separate out the different plants individually. Then, you can plant them in separate pots where they can grow with much more space and less competition for food.

If your plants don’t look overcrowded, you can try replacing the soil — it may lack nutrients. To do this, he explains, you’ll remove the plant from its original pot and gently break off the remaining soil around the roots. Then you’ll repot the plant in a bigger pot with quality soil.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

You can learn how to make your own high-quality soil here.

Joe encourages his viewers at the end of the Reel.

“Please don’t give up,” he says, “This is easily avoidable and not your fault.”

How it’s helping

It can be discouraging if your garden isn’t working out as planned, but trying out these simple tips is worth it because gardening can be great for your health and the environment.

It has a host of benefits for your mind and body, acting as exercise, social interaction if you recruit a friend to help you, and lots of exposure to vitamin D, which helps maintain strong bones.

Plus, it’ll leave you with fruits and veggies that are unmatched in freshness or a beautiful yard full of flowers — maybe even both.

The abundance of greenery and flowers also provides food and shelter for pollinators while simultaneously fighting air pollution — absorbing the planet-warming gas carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters on the reel were tremendously grateful for Joe’s hack.

“Thank you for showing this because I am WELL-KNOWN as a plant killer,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Grazie, Joe, thank you! Everything is flourishing with your suggestions.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.