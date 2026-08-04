Gardener grows hundreds of pounds of tomatoes in Costco buckets with no soil

A setup like this can produce a large amount of food in a relatively small space.

Growing tomatoes without soil might sound like a science experiment, but one gardener says the method produced a massive backyard harvest.

A San Francisco Bay Area gardener showed how hundreds of pounds of tomatoes grew in simple Costco buckets using a recirculating watering setup instead of traditional garden beds.

What's happening?

Rather than relying on standard garden beds, the creator's system uses modified Costco five-gallon buckets. In a TikTok video shared by Bea (@beacurious) showing the system, the setup appears to combine elements of container gardening and hydroponics, with each bucket fitted with a cut lid and a hole in the center for the plant.

"Hi, I'm Bea and I grew hundreds of pounds of tomatoes in my backyard last year with no soil," the creator said.

As Bea detailed, the inside of each bucket was lined first with polyethylene sheeting and then with a paint strainer before being filled with perlite. Perlite is a lightweight material often used to help plant roots reach both air and moisture.

The creator also described the arrangement as self-watering. Water is pumped from a large storage container to the slightly raised buckets, and the runoff then drains into a smaller reservoir, where it is sent back to the main container.

Why does it matter?

A setup like this can produce a large amount of food in a relatively small space.

Tomatoes can be expensive at the store, especially for shoppers looking for larger, more flavorful varieties, so a productive backyard system could help cut grocery bills during peak season.

Homegrown produce also tends to be fresher, since it can be picked at peak ripeness rather than harvested early for shipping. That often means better flavor, which helps explain why so many gardeners swear by their own tomatoes over store-bought ones.

Gardening can also support both mental and physical health. Even container-based growing encourages movement, problem-solving, and time outdoors, and many people find plant care calming and rewarding.

Systems like this may also make gardening feel more accessible for people who do not have ideal soil conditions or large in-ground plots.

In the video, the creator said the design is "very efficient with water," an appealing feature for gardeners hoping to conserve water while still raising a substantial crop.

What can I do?

A traditional garden bed is not necessarily required to start growing food. Buckets, containers, and other compact systems can still produce impressive results when plants get enough light, water, and nutrients.

Tomatoes are a popular place to start because they grow well in containers and can offer a high return for the effort.

A basic container garden can eventually expand into drip irrigation, rainwater collection, or self-watering systems that reduce maintenance and help plants stay consistently hydrated.

"THIS IS EPIC," one viewer enthusiastically commented on Bea's setup.

Another commenter wrote, "Yes I have more questions. All of them. Can we see more pics and videos?"

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