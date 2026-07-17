TikTok gardener builds a 5-gallon bucket hydroponic garden that uses up to 90% less water

The basic bucket approach could still work in tighter spots such as patios and apartment balconies.

TikTok content creator Laura Chuchu (@HelloImChuchu) is showing how a few 5-gallon buckets can become a surprisingly productive hydroponic garden.

Compared with conventional gardening, the setup can help plants develop more quickly, avoid some soil-related hassles, and use up to 90% less water.

What's happening?

In a TikTok series, Chuchu demonstrates how to grow plants in 5-gallon buckets. Their roots sit in nutrient-rich water rather than soil.

The creator said that fellow creator Mike Vanduzee (@keep_on_growin) inspired the planting method.

According to DenGarden, the process involves getting the buckets ready, mixing water with plant nutrients, and using pieces of pool noodle to keep the plants supported.

Chuchu also adds garden netting, but the basic bucket approach could still work in tighter spots such as patios and apartment balconies.

The National Park Service says hydroponic systems can increase yields because plants can be positioned closer together. Skipping soil may also mean fewer problems with weeds, fungi, and some pests, and it can help plants grow faster.

Why does it matter?

For many households, growing food at home can translate into real savings on produce, especially for high-turnover crops such as lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and herbs.

People also often harvest homegrown produce at peak ripeness, which usually translates to better flavor.

Gardening can even support mental and physical health. Even a small home setup can encourage more movement, more time outdoors, and a sense of stress relief.

Because it requires only enough space for a bucket, this kind of hydroponic system could make growing food much more realistic for people without access to a yard.

And because hydroponic systems can recirculate water, they may use far less than conventional gardens. That makes it a great option for dry regions or for anyone trying to keep utility bills down.

The lack of soil can simplify maintenance as well, potentially reducing the need to deal with weeds or some soil-related issues that can discourage first-time gardeners.

What can I do?

If you want to try this at home, starting small is likely the easiest route. A hydroponic nutrient mix, 5-gallon buckets, and a simple way to support seedlings can be enough to test whether the method fits your space and routine.

This setup can accommodate different crops. You could use it for a few lettuce varieties or combine tomatoes and jalapeños for a salsa garden.

Cleaning containers thoroughly, monitoring nutrient levels, and choosing plants suited to your climate can improve your odds of success.

Because this method comes from social media, cross-checking advice with local extension resources or reputable hydroponic guides before investing heavily can also help.

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