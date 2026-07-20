A first-year gardener planted corn in 5-gallon buckets for privacy and got 16 ears

There is also a practical design angle to this setup: edible plants can do double duty.

A first-year gardener found a clever way to tackle two goals at once: adding privacy to their yard and growing fresh food.

By planting corn in 15 five-gallon buckets, the beginner ended up with a living wall — and harvested a surprising amount of produce along the way.

What happened?

In a popular post on Reddit, the original poster shared: "I planted 30 stalks in fifteen 5 gal buckets. So far I have pulled 16 ears, I have about 20-24 more still growing."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The goal wasn't just to get a high-yield harvest — the gardener planted the corn "more as a living wall between myself and my neighbor's dogs lol." They also noted, "This is my first year gardening and I really didn't expect my corn project to be productive in the slightest."

The gardener joked, "My most respectable ear (most completely pollinated) is about 3 inches."

Other Reddit users were impressed by this unexpected gardening accomplishment. "Wow I had no idea you could do this. I'm going to try!" one person wrote. Another added, "Corn for a privacy wall is 100x better than bamboo!"

Why does it matter?

Not everyone has a large garden bed or nutrient-rich soil, but many people do have a patio, driveway, balcony, or sunny corner where a few containers will fit.

Growing even some of your own food can help cut produce costs, especially when grocery prices are unpredictable. Homegrown vegetables also tend to taste better because they can be picked at the right time instead of being shipped long distances.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. It encourages people to spend time outdoors, adds light movement to the day, and gives beginners a rewarding project with a visible payoff. In the comments, one gardener noted that their soil is too hard and inconsistent to plant in the ground, so pots and buckets make growing food possible.

There is also a practical design angle to this setup: edible plants can do double duty. In this case, the corn served as a seasonal privacy screen while producing food.

What can I do?

Container gardening can be an easy entry point. Large buckets or pots can help people grow food without digging up a yard, and The Cool Down's guide to growing your own food offers an easy place to start.

For readers interested in the setup, the original poster said they used a type of soil called "fox farms ocean floor, amended with worm castings," then later fed the plants with a high-nitrogen fertilizer once they were about four feet tall. After that, they used a general liquid fertilizer while watering.

The main lesson was how much water the corn demanded. The gardener said the setup relied on irrigation three times a week, with extra watering every day on top of that, underscoring how thirsty container-grown corn can be in hot weather.

In the end, the gardener had a tasty cooking idea to do with all the corn: "I think I'll make some elote."

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