Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after pictures after transforming 'creepy' yard: 'Reminds me of the Wizard of Oz'

A homeowner left users in pure awe of their stunning garden transformation, creating something straight out of a fairy tale.

The post was added to the r/gardening subreddit, showing a previously barren yard covered in dead grass and broken logs, before being transformed into a gorgeous gardenscape.

"Apologies for the creepy before picture," wrote the OP.

Colorful flowers and lush green bushes now grow along a neat dirt pathway leading to a green hedge gate. The homeowner even managed to capture a rainbow in the distance, making this transformation appear even more magical.

"Reminds me of the Wizard of Oz," one user wrote under the comments.

"The original picture looks like a screencap from Unsolved Mysteries. Incredible work transforming that vibe," wrote another Redditor.

But this sort of transformation is not only possible in a fairy tale; in fact, it can be replicated easily by making one simple choice for your yard: planting native species.

Native plants are great for your garden because, due to having adapted to local climate patterns, they are easy to maintain and require little to no manual watering.

Upgrading to a natural lawn full of native plants can save you up to $225 a year on water-guzzling costs alone, while limiting the need for expensive fertilizers or harmful pesticides, as many native plants are natural deterrents of unwanted garden guests and even weeds.

Just take this homeowner's word for it. She decided to plant a vegetable garden and strategically placed native plants to protect her veggies by attracting predators that would common pests and insects, such as birds and frogs, to keep her garden safe with little effort on her part.

Rewilding your yard with native plants also attracts beneficial garden guests, such as pollinators, which, in turn, support our food supply and maintain the garden life cycle by spreading pollen and sustaining a healthy ecosystem.

