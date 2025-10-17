  • Home Home

Gardener shares clever hack using old bread ties: 'I knew I was keeping those ... for a reason'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener has sparked a debate on the popular r/ZeroWaste subreddit over using old bread ties to fasten young plants to stakes to help support their growth.

Sharing an image of how they had used the ties, the gardener wrote, "I knew I was keeping those old bread ties for a reason!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post garnered numerous comments from fellow zero-waste enthusiasts, with many expressing admiration for the gardener's idea. 

"I love this. I do the same and save all toilet paper rolls, cut them in half and you have biodegradable plant pod," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "What a good idea! I have saved a ton of these twisties and am always looking for new ways to use them."

Other commenters suggested the gardener make a few changes. 

"Great idea, but don't make them so tight — it restricts the stem growth," a commenter advised

"Seedlings that are reaching far enough to require support like this aren't getting enough light to satisfy their minimum light needs," suggested another

Despite the range of recommendations, it's clear that using bread ties in this way is an excellent, budget-friendly method to support plants of all sizes while avoiding the cost of pricey garden-center ties. 

There are plenty of creative ways to reuse household items in the garden to cut down on expenses and minimize waste. Many gardeners, for instance, use toilet paper rolls as seed starters, convert food scraps into fertilizer, and repurpose newspaper and cardboard as mulch.

In addition to saving money, repurposing household waste can also go a long way toward reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills. Diverting waste from landfills by finding alternative ways to use it reduces pollution, like microplastics and harmful chemicals that leach into the soil, while also contributing to cleaner waterways and air, which benefits both the environment and the health of our communities.

