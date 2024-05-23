Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming grass lawn into something 'amazing': 'I adore seeing this sort of yard'

"This is year three of the transformation."

Humans possess a great superpower of making their homes a paradise on earth.

That superpower is called gardening.

This Redditor took to r/NoLawns to share the hard work they put into revolutionizing their yard.

"Three years ago we bought a house with just lawn," they captioned their post. "This is year three of the transformation."

The accompanying photos show a gorgeous garden replete with shrubs, flowers, stepping stones, and more. It's colorful and diverse. The original poster specified in the comments that the garden contains raspberry bushes, "loads of perennials," a raised bed, and tulips.

Turning backyard spaces into gardens — especially when being conscious of the plants we select — can be a fulfilling and accessible way to make a sustained and positive impact on the environment, while also providing personal benefits to homeowners.

Beyond creating a beautiful space, cultivating native plants creates food and shelter for local wildlife and a healthier ecosystem for pollinators all year round. This benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply. Additionally, native plants can save money and time on lawn maintenance, conserve water, and lower our water bills.

In addition to gardens such as this Redditor's, other eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn-replacement options include buffalo grass and xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow us to reap these benefits.

On the main post, one commenter insinuated the OP should put mulch down. The poster noted that they are located in Berlin, Germany, and the soil becomes too "sour" when mulch is used: "We just finished removing about 40 big bags of mulch we put on before, because it made our soil far too sour. A pity, we liked the look."

Other Redditors took to the comments section to sing the garden's praises.

"Amazing transformation!" one person commented. "Great job!"

"Lovely! I adore seeing this kind of yard," another said. "I feel like they look so pretty and loved."

