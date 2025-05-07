Gardener shows off 'guardians' who protect plants from pests: 'They're actually super helpful'

A gardener shared some welcome additions to their garden: little lizards that eat pests they've dubbed their "garden guardians."

Suburban Garden (@suburban.garden.and.farm) shared video and photos on TikTok of the "lizard friends" scurrying around his backyard.

"They're actually super helpful. I've caught them snacking on crickets and other bugs, which helps keep my plants safe. No sprays needed, just a few little garden guardians doing their thing," the creator said.

Lizards and other reptiles are hugely beneficial to gardens, eating pests like slugs, and as Gardening Know How pointed out, they're a barometer of your overall garden health. Being sensitive to pollutants, the presence of lizards is a sign that your garden has low levels of pesticides and heavy metals.

To encourage them to visit your yard, providing plants that offer shelter and food sources, plus a few extra water sources, will help encourage them to set up shop, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Another key method is to understand which species live in your region and plant native species accordingly.

Planting native species or allowing your garden to become wild will not only attract lizards but also other wildlife, like pollinators that play a critical role in the lifecycle of thousands of plants, like food crops.

Plus, as the original poster pointed out, letting lizards handle the pests means you don't have to use harsh chemicals, which are bad for the environment and pollinators like bees, which are still struggling.

Not having to spend money on pesticides, as well as fertilizers or maintenance like lawn mowing, saves you time and especially money, plus cuts down on pollution from gas-powered mowers.

Using native plants also requires fewer resources, like water. According to the California Native Plant Society, native plants require 60% to 80% less water, meaning lower water bills.

Native plants also enhance the soil by preventing erosion and retaining more water, according to the U.S. Forest Service, meaning a healthier garden or yard.

A commenter also embraced their garden guardians, writing: "I have a tribe of them now. They eat the bugs for me."

