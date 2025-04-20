Gardener reveals how to make free garden soil using 'old fashioned' method used by pioneers: 'So beautiful'

Montana TikToker Sarah Hamelman (@pines_and_peonies) posted a video showing how she creates her own garden soil with tips she learned from reading pioneer journals. Her followers were enthusiastic about the idea.

"So beautiful," one commenter said.

The scoop

The video showed how Sarah creates her own soil and flower beds from native materials surrounding her home, just like the pioneers did. The thought was that wherever trees grew, the soil was healthiest and would create the most fertile gardens.

Some of the materials she used from her Montana land included topsoil from the surrounding forest, which included western red cedar. She added rabbit manure, hay, and wood ash from her wood stove.

How it's helping

Using native materials and natural fertilizers can help create healthy gardens that are ideal for growing your own food.

When you grow your own food, it allows you to minimize waste and help reduce air pollution created from the production and transportation of produce from the farmer to the consumer. Food waste and air pollution have a major impact on the warming of the planet, so growing your own food is a great way to help the environment.

Growing your own food can also save you money since you can eat what you grow rather than purchasing it from the grocery store.

Using natural materials from your local environment to grow your garden could also help ward off unwanted pests that can damage your garden or potentially spread disease. By keeping the ecology of the area in balance, chemical pesticides can be avoided, helping to eliminate toxins from the environment.

You can also try natural ways to fight weeds to reduce your use of chemical weed killers. Killing weeds with a pot of boiling water or preventing them with natural mulch are effective natural methods. This creates a safer space and results in additional cost savings.

Studies show that home gardening is a practice that has been shown to have tangible health benefits, as well. Gardeners tend to get more physical activity from tending their land, and they also intake more fiber from eating more fruits and vegetables that they grow themselves. Having easy access to produce makes a healthier diet easier to achieve. Gardening can also have positive mental health effects.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the TikTok video were appreciative of the tips and how the original poster was using native materials to create her home garden.

One envious viewer said: "So jealous."

"What a dream," another said.

