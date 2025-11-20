Woman demonstrates handy step-by-step method to fix clogged garbage disposal: 'This actually helped so much'

"If I hadn't found this vid, I would've had to pay to have it fixed."

Garbage disposal won't run? Don't fret — this TikToker will help you fix it.

The scoop

Fixing problems around the house — clogged gutters, burst pipes, poor ventilation — can feel intimidating, but issues are much easier to fix than they look.

Sometimes, you just need a good teacher, and that's where DIYer and homeowner Modifying Mommy (@modifyingmommy) comes in. She demonstrated how to clear a clogged garbage disposal, and all you need is a screwdriver.

"This is how to unclog a garbage disposal," she says. "So, mine would turn on and make, like, a humming sound, but it wouldn't chop food."

Modifying Mommy walks viewers through the process: Unplug the disposal, detach the pipes, release the disposal, and remove the splash guard.

With the splash guard removed, you can peek inside, see what's blocking the disposal, and carefully remove it. For Modifying Mommy, it was a piece of parchment paper; common offenders include grease and oil, bread, pasta, and coffee grounds.

How it's helping

Handling home upgrades, routine maintenance, and other fixes by yourself can save you a ton of money otherwise spent on a handyman. Learning how to change your home air filter, for example, can reduce your monthly heating bill.

Keeping your disposal clean can prevent it from becoming clogged in the first place. Every month, use a natural mixture, such as baking soda and vinegar, to deodorize the appliance and wash away built-up grime. Let the baking soda and vinegar sit for 10 minutes before rinsing with hot water. You can add lemon juice to combat strong smells or freeze vinegar into ice cubes to clean and sharpen the blades.

What everyone's saying

Commenters expressed their gratitude for the easy-to-follow demonstration.

"This actually helped so much. All I was seeing were people saying, 'Use an Allen wrench and reset and ur good,'" one user wrote. "If I hadn't found this vid, I would've had to pay to have it fixed. Thank you!!"

Another person said, "Thanks to you, I fixed my garbage disposal today!"

"Ma'am, your video just helped me so much. I was ready to call maintenance, and I pulled it apart so easily, fixed it, and put it back together thanks to you," a third viewer replied.

