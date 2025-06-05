Woman shares grandmother's surprisingly simple hack for solving common furniture problem: 'Genius'

TikTok users always seem to have the answers.

If your furniture has been damaged by a dreaded water stain, the solution might be inside your snack cupboard.

The scoop

TikToker Axle Monroze (@axle_monroze) shared a genius furniture restoration hack passed down to her from her grandmother.

Discovering a water stain is never fun, but it turns out you don't have to spend a fortune to restore your wooden furniture to its former glory. Believe it or not, it can be as cheap as buying a pack of mixed nuts.

As it turns out, the humble walnut can be the unassuming savior against any water spills and stains on wood. Axle's video breaks down how easy it is to get your furniture looking as good as new, simply by rubbing a walnut against the stain.

Walnut oil is commonly used as a finish for furniture, so this thrifty trick is rooted in a well-known wood treatment. Rubbing a walnut on a water stain enriches the wood with the naturally occurring oils found in the nut.

How it's helping

TikTok users always seem to have the answers when it comes to fixing tricky stains in a cheap, homemade way. Whether embroidering over bleach-stained clothes, using vinegar against hard water marks, or turning to lemon juice to eliminate odors from chopping boards, TikTokers often can guide you to a cleaning solution that will be kinder to your wallet and the environment.

Using your own, more natural cleaning solution rather than a store-bought option can be a great way to save money. Additionally, the choice is more sustainable, as walnuts do not contain toxic chemicals that could damage the environment. On top of that, it can reduce plastic waste around the home, while also making your cleaning cupboard less cluttered.

What everyone's saying

One TikTok user wondered whether a walnut was the only thing that worked to remove water stains, and another commenter helpfully chimed in, "Anything greasy works! Vaseline, nuts, baby oil, citrus oil, orange glo… it all does the same thing!"

To add more of an explanation, another TikToker said, "To break down how this works... Pecans can be pressed for oil. She's pressing on the surface, and the oil is basically hydrating the dry spot. Like Chapstick."

An impressed user exclaimed, "It scratches and oils in one pass. Genius!"

