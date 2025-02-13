  • Home Home

Homeowner receives serious warnings after sharing 'terrifying' HVAC photo: 'Discontinue use...unless you don't value your life'

"You need a professional ASAP."

by Simon Sage
"You need a professional ASAP."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor shared some alarming photos of their malfunctioning furnace to r/hvacadvice, revealing flames that seemed out of control. 

"The [general contractor] working in basement recently noticed the furnace is 'burning wild' so he shut it off immediately with the switch," the original poster wrote about the ordeal. "He informed me and said to look for myself. And I turn it on and this is how it looks like. Is this normal burning? I don't think it is. The GC thinks the exhaust may be blocked?"

In the past, we've seen gas furnaces acting up, but this might be one of the worst cases yet. In addition to being a safety hazard and releasing toxic fumes into their home, the furnace is wasting energy, likely driving up the OP's utility bills. To avoid issues like this, some homeowners are switching to heat pumps

Photo Credit: Reddit

These energy-efficient devices are cheaper to run and require less maintenance, and they work great in all climates for both heating and cooling. On top of saving a significant amount of cash in the long run, you'll also be doing the planet a favor by not burning gas directly in your home. 


💡Save thousands with a heat pump


A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Heat Pumps

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

If you're interested in saying goodbye to your outdated gas furnace, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find the best deal, connecting you with unbiased experts to answer your questions and with trusted installers. 

You may even be eligible for incentives that lower the initial investment cost, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, President Trump has said he intends to roll back this program, so it might be worth taking advantage sooner rather than later, even though Congress would need to enact any change. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Unsurprisingly, Reddit members were horrified by the OP's photos. They suggested the furnace be turned off and that service personnel be called in. 

"That is not normal and discontinue use … immediately unless you don't value your life and the lives of those who occupy the structure that gas appliance provides space heating for," warned one commenter

"No this is not normal at all and you should NOT run this. The chimney could be blocked or the boiler may be sooted up and clogged. The end of burners also may be blown apart. You need a professional ASAP," wrote another.

Do you feel like your HVAC system works as well as it should?

Definitely 😎

Most of the time 👍

Sometimes 😬

Not at all 🫠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A third user added, "The lack of a flame rollout switch is terrifying."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x