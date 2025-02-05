  • Home Home

Nervous homeowner shares concerning video of flickering furnace flame during bitter cold spell: 'Is this dangerous?'

"It's Friday, and it's cold out."

by Simon Sage
"It's Friday, and it's cold out."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor recently sought help on r/hvacadvice because one of the burners on their gas furnace was producing a flickering flame.  

"I have sputtering flames, it's Friday, and it's cold out," said the original poster. "I have been getting a low flame error code and sure enough. It obviously shuts the furnace down. Is this dangerous to run in away? House was at 55 degrees when I woke up. Are replacement parts the only option here?"

I have sputtering flames, it's Friday, and it's cold out
byu/ConsciousWonder7337 inhvacadvice

This is a major headache for home heating. Heat pumps are cheaper to run and easier to maintain, so why not make the switch and turn off the gas?

Heat pumps are tried and true in all climates and can handle both heating and cooling. You won't only do your wallet a favor; you'll also reduce your home's energy pollution. If you're in the market for an upgrade, check out EnergySage's heat pump installer locator. 


💡Save thousands with a heat pump


A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Heat Pumps

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

If you need help with the upfront cost of a heat pump, incentives are available

Many Redditors reacting to this video suggested a thorough cleaning of the furnace. 

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

"I would have to guess that there is some debris in the orifice that is moving around and partially blocking it," said one commenter with "Approved Technician" flair from the subreddit mods.

"I'd shut it down and actually un-thread the orifice carefully so as not to lose what may be in it and confirm the problem. A dirty burner is also possible. I'd try blowing that burner out with compressed air before I tried the orifice."

"Agree, it's only that one burner," chimed in another user. "If you had a pressure issue it would be consistent with all the burners.. probably a spider web or possible metal shaving or debris.. just need to clean that one burner."

Do you feel like your HVAC system works as well as it should?

Definitely 😎

Most of the time 👍

Sometimes 😬

Not at all 🫠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x