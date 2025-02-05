Nervous homeowner shares concerning video of flickering furnace flame during bitter cold spell: 'Is this dangerous?'

A Redditor recently sought help on r/hvacadvice because one of the burners on their gas furnace was producing a flickering flame.

"I have sputtering flames, it's Friday, and it's cold out," said the original poster. "I have been getting a low flame error code and sure enough. It obviously shuts the furnace down. Is this dangerous to run in away? House was at 55 degrees when I woke up. Are replacement parts the only option here?"

This is a major headache for home heating. Heat pumps are cheaper to run and easier to maintain, so why not make the switch and turn off the gas?

Heat pumps are tried and true in all climates and can handle both heating and cooling. You won't only do your wallet a favor; you'll also reduce your home's energy pollution. If you're in the market for an upgrade, check out EnergySage's heat pump installer locator.



If you need help with the upfront cost of a heat pump, incentives are available.

Many Redditors reacting to this video suggested a thorough cleaning of the furnace.

"I would have to guess that there is some debris in the orifice that is moving around and partially blocking it," said one commenter with "Approved Technician" flair from the subreddit mods.

"I'd shut it down and actually un-thread the orifice carefully so as not to lose what may be in it and confirm the problem. A dirty burner is also possible. I'd try blowing that burner out with compressed air before I tried the orifice."

"Agree, it's only that one burner," chimed in another user. "If you had a pressure issue it would be consistent with all the burners.. probably a spider web or possible metal shaving or debris.. just need to clean that one burner."

