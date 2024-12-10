Money-saving expert reveals common maintenance mistake that leads to higher energy bills: 'Just a quick reminder'

Performing this simple furnace maintenance every few months can save you a ton of money on your energy bills.

The scoop

TikToker PersonalFinanceSavant (@personalfinancesavant) shared a helpful reminder for homeowners that will help them save money on their energy bills.

#doityourself #homeownership #homemaintenance #financialfreedom ♬ original sound - PersonalFinanceSavant @personalfinancesavant If you've noticed your energy bills have gone up recently and you don't think your energy usage has increased, make sure to take a look at your furnace air filter. When the air filter is overdue for a change, not only will your indoor air quality be reduced, but also your energy bills can go up as your furnace has to work harder to push air through a clogged filter. These typically last about 3 months or so, depending on the filter and system use, but I'd recommend setting a reminder for yourself to change these out regularly. How long has it been since you changed your filter? #moneysavingtips

"Just a quick reminder as we're switching seasons here to always make sure you have a nice clean air filter in your furnace system," he says.

Your furnace's air filter collects dust and dirt over time, which clogs the filter and makes it difficult for air to pass through.

When you don't change the filter, "your furnace doesn't do quite as good of a job of cleaning out the air, so then it reduces your indoor air quality and … will cause your energy bills to go up because the furnace has to work harder to push air through a clogged filter," he says.

Air filters are fairly inexpensive, and installing them is super easy. Make sure to buy the right filter for your furnace — your old air filter should have the size on it — and orient the arrow in the direction of airflow. Then, slide the old filter out and the new filter in. It's that easy.

How it's working

Small upgrades and simple maintenance can help decrease your energy bill by tens or hundreds of dollars. It takes just a few minutes, and "replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

It may not seem like a huge deal, but the little things add up. Other simple switches, such as replacing your old incandescent light bulbs with LEDs and unplugging standby appliances, will help turn your house into a smart home and save you tons of money.

What people are saying

Commenters were grateful for the money-saving advice, and PersonalFinanceSavant mentioned that if "you happen to have an Alexa or Google Home, those work great to set reminders."

Some users mentioned their strict schedules for filter changes. "I always change in-between seasons for sure," one commenter said.

"Thanks for the reminder," another user wrote.

