Expert shares quick and easy tip to reduce energy costs: 'I think I've been doing it wrong all these years'

Taking care of your home can feel like a lot of work. So quick and easy tips that save you money are always welcome.

From routine roof maintenance to unsightly mole infestations, the joys of home repair come in all shapes and sizes. But no matter how big or small a project is, there is usually an expert who can walk us through it all.

For anyone dealing with an inefficient furnace, TikToker MeindersAirDuctCleaningInc (@peoriailairductcleaning) might just have the answer that you're looking for. And it might start with your furnace filter.

The scoop

Even when we try our best, it's possible to misinterpret basic instructions. According to the TikToker, many homeowners fail to notice the installation instructions on their furnace filters. But don't worry. It's an easy fix that can make a world of difference.

"Improve your home's air quality today!" the creator wrote.

Printed on the top of every furnace filter is an arrow. That arrow indicates the direction the furnace filter should be inserted. No matter where the placement of the filter slot is, the arrow on the filter should point toward your furnace.

How it's helping

It may not seem like a big deal, but optimizing your furnace can save you a lot of time, money, and effort in the long run. Furnace filter manufacturers design their products' fibers to work in a single direction. If the filter is placed backward, then the furnace has to work even harder to create airflow, creating inefficiency and opening the door for pollen and dust to enter the furnace.

The easier your furnace works, the less energy it uses to perform the task. Over time, a backward furnace filter can increase your electric bill and damage the furnace itself, which could lead to costly repairs. By installing your furnace filter correctly, you can reduce your energy costs and increase your peace of mind. You can also reduce your impact on the planet by cutting back on your home's emissions.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, several users were shocked by how long they had been installing their furnace filter incorrectly.

"You're telling me for 40 years… Seriously, thought it was to indicate the direction of the airflow," one user admitted.

"I think I've been doing it wrong all these years. Gotta check," another user noted.

With just one quick and easy fix, you can make sure that your furnace is working at its best.