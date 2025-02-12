Homeowners can collect $10,000 from the government for this groundbreaking HVAC tech — here's how to find the best installer in your area

  • Home Home

Switching to a heating system that uses electricity instead of gas can save you loads.

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners across America are missing out on incredible government incentives on money-saving upgrades. Luckily, we're here to help you get the most out of them. 

The Inflation Reduction Act included funding for the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program. This fund covers up to $14,000 for low- to moderate-income households, plus another $500 for installations. Upgrades covered include electric stoves, insulation, and wiring, but there's one piece of equipment in particular that's a big deal. Through the HEAR Program, you can get up to $8,000 toward an Energy Star-certified heat pump to handle both home cooling and heating.

If you're making less than 150% of your area's median income, these savings can be directly applied at the point of sale — that means you don't have to wait for rebates after the fact. If your household makes between 80% and 150% of the local median income, the discount can cover up to half the cost of the project. If it's under 80%, it can cover up to all of it. Check out this map tool to see what your local median income is. 

Heat pumps are super-reliable and have stood the test of time in a wide range of climates. They function roughly the same way as your fridge or air conditioner, except they can work in reverse. 


While you'll save on the upfront cost of the hardware thanks to the HEAR Program, the real benefit is how much money you'll save month to month. Gas prices are only going up, while electrical rates are staying nice and low. Switching to a heating system that uses electricity instead of gas can save you loads in the long run. The cherry on top is that you'll reduce your home's pollution by getting off of gas. It's one of the best things you can do to help create a greener planet for future generations.

The catch is that the HEAR Program may not be around forever. With an act of Congress, President Donald Trump could wipe out IRA funding and these incentives along with it. It's best to apply for these incentives while you can. Take a look at this savings calculator to get started. If you want to make even more home energy upgrades, we have a guide on weatherization that's worth a look. 

