Woman reveals genius hack for using old toilet paper tubes: 'Love this'

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet owners in the country are expected to spend $157 billion on their furry critters in 2025. With such high costs associated with our beloved pets, it's no wonder people are looking for hacks to save money while still keeping their animals entertained.

The scoop

With that in mind, a poster with the account Cat.Murgel (@cat.murgel) took to TikTok to share an ingenious hack for keeping cats entertained using discarded toilet paper rolls.

In the video, dozens of empty toilet paper rolls are laid in a cardboard box. A person then puts cat treats in a few of the rolls. A cat comes over and paws at the rolls, trying to find the treats. The activity keeps the cat extremely busy and entertained, and eventually rewards them with yummy delights.

How it's helping

Hacks like this help save consumers money because they are using items already found around the house. They also help keep items out of our already overcrowded landfills and prevent further pollution of our oceans. And it's only one of many ways to repurpose packaging and containers for other innovative and clever uses around the house.

There are countless hacks on the Internet to help people repurpose their old items. For instance, another TikToker demonstrated how to turn the plastic bags your dry cleaning comes in into homemade garbage bags. Another life hacker turned her empty prescription pill bottles into on-the-go salad dressing containers.

And there are other ways to responsibly dispose of things, even if you don't turn them into clever hacks for your pets.

First and foremost, it's important for people to know their recycling options in their communities. This is the only way to ensure things are thrown out properly. And keep in mind, there are many ways to earn money while responsibly recycling old items such as electronics and clothing.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were impressed by the ingenuity.

One said, "Great idea! Thanks for sharing." Another added, "Watching my 19 year old be a kitten again was so fun. Thanks!"

Another simply said, "Love this!"

