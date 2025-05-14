Pet parent shares 'budget-friendly' hack to make the most out of common food items: 'Great idea'

Hacks like these are great for many reasons.

Dog owner Stephanie Ferrari (@stephanieiferrari) recently took to TikTok to demonstrate an ingenious, cheap hack for giving your pets a fun, engaging snack.

The scoop

In the video, Stephanie shows how to create a cheap, frozen dog enrichment bowl. She takes a large, nearly empty container of cottage cheese, pours in some kibble, shakes it, and sticks it in the freezer. A few hours later, her two dogs have a delicious frozen treat.

"Looking for a budget-friendly way to keep your pup entertained? Try this DIY frozen dog enrichment bowl using an almost empty cottage cheese container," Stephanie wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

Hacks like these are great for many reasons. They save you money, as the novelty is being created with items you already have around your house. And it ensures that your items are being fully used. After all, there is no way those dogs aren't licking every last bit of cottage cheese out of that container.

They are also good for the environment. Reusing or repurposing items around your house keeps them out of our already-overcrowded landfills.

Spending on pets continues to rise year after year. In fact, Capital One estimates that U.S. consumers will spend a total of $200 billion on their pets annually by the year 2030. So, pet owners are familiar with the challenge of keeping their little furry creatures well-fed and nourished without breaking the bank.

With these numbers, any help with money-saving tips for pet owners is greatly appreciated.

This is only one of many pet hacks that use household items to great effect. For instance, a rabbit owner on TikTok recently demonstrated how empty toilet paper rolls were her pet's favorite chew toys. Another pet owner shared how they use old fabric scraps to make toys for cats and dogs.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video were enthusiastic about the hack.

"Great idea!" one TikTok user said.

Some laughed at the idea that their dogs would stop at the cottage cheese-covered kibble. One commenter wrote: "My bully would eat the whole container lol."

Another offered an additional hack that replicates a popular toy: "If they like veggies you can make a Kong out of a bell pepper. Cut the top and just fill with whatever you want and freeze."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.