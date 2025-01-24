  • Home Home

Gardener shares stunning photos of their lush winter garden: 'Nature's art is fantastic'

"Learning about native plants has actually done a lot for my winter depression."

by Jenny Allison
"Learning about native plants has actually done a lot for my winter depression."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Out on a walk around their yard one frigid day, one person decided to snap photos of their garden plants covered in feathery frost.

They posted the photos on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, where fellow Redditors shared in their enthusiasm and admiration for the plants during this dormant time of year.

"Learning about native plants has actually done a lot for my winter depression."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Learning about native plants has actually done a lot for my winter depression."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Beautiful!" one person enthused. "Nature's art is fantastic."

The original poster shared the names of several of the featured plants, all of which they said were native to their area in Ontario — including blue vervain, black-eyed Susan, aster, yarrow, roundhead bush-clover, purple coneflower, and many more.

"Absolutely stunning!" one commenter wrote.

Another person shared, "I really love these. Learning about native plants has actually done a lot for my winter depression — there's so much going on out there once you know what to look for." 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

It's true; native plants in wintry areas have evolved to thrive throughout the seasons, and wintertime is just as important to their annual lifecycle as the abundant flowering seasons of spring and summer. 

"I love the dormant phase so much," one person wrote. "Natural bird food and shelter for all kinds of insects and animals."

Indeed, many plants might appear to be dead during the winter, but they're far from it. According to Garden for Wildlife, the plant stops growing above ground in order to conserve energy deep within the root systems. "The energy is being stored in the roots, waiting for the right conditions to sprout new growth in the spring," it's explained. "Native plants are particularly well adapted to these cycles because they've evolved in sync with local climate patterns."

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In addition to helping the plants survive even the harshest winters, this adaptive mechanism means they can provide critical habitat for ground-dwelling animals and insects. It's why the National Wildlife Federation encourages homeowners to "Leave the Leaves" because they provide warmth and winter cover for pollinators like bees, bats, and birds, as well as salamanders, turtles, and mice.

To make your yard a haven for native plants and wildlife, start with TCD's guide to rewilding your yard with native plants.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x