Gardener shares vivid photos of alternative backyard landscaping design: 'Awesome work, honestly'

"These all look very natural and yet 'landscaped.'"

One professional gardener loves incorporating native plants into their work — and they showed off a collection of their beautiful specimens online.

The post appeared on r/NativePlantGardening, a community dedicated to this money-saving and eco-friendly strategy. "More of my native works," said the original poster before attaching seven photos.

Each of the photos seems to show a different location, with flourishing plants running along roads, lining fences, and tucked in next to stone walls. Examples include gaillardia, coreopsis, woodland poppy, daisies, coneflowers, and more.

"Are you doing these plantings officially or is this a 'nature found a way' kind of situation?" asked one commenter.

"A large majority I developed," replied the original poster. "I get them as seed, cuttings, sharing, my mom, have them mailed as rootstock, buy them, usually starting with a single specimen. … People pay me to develop spaces, so that is what I do, then often I take over care for the property."

The original poster was proud to not only start native plant gardens but also to spread the plants wherever they could.

"When there's too many, I dig them up when it's raining, move them/gift them/add them to a new garden, and spread them all over the place," they continued. "Then at the end of the year any plants that natively occur here, that are extra after divide, go back into the wild or I guerilla garden through the city."

Native plants are incredibly low-maintenance, making it easy for the original poster to cultivate new growths at will. The plants are adapted to their location, so they often thrive on just the local rainfall and natural soil, multiplying and sustaining their populations once they're established. Rewilding your yard is a great way to get a beautiful and self-maintaining garden on a budget.

"Awesome work, honestly," said the commenter after receiving the original poster's reply. "These all look very natural and yet 'landscaped.'"

