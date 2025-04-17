  • Home Home

Onlooker captivated by rare sight in garden: 'That's a beautiful photo'

"Had a visitor in the garden today."

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: iStock

There are lots of great reasons to make your property friendly to local fauna. A Redditor in the United Kingdom recently shared living evidence showing off one of the most adorable of them all. 

In a post to r/CasualUK, the original poster shared a single, beautiful image under the simple heading "Had a visitor in the garden today."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The titular visitor was apparently a lovely little fox. The image shows the handsome creature staring directly into the camera with a caption that reads, "I hope this fox enjoyed his sunbathe!" 

Spotting wild animals active in their natural habitats never gets old. It's always amazing to be reminded that there's an entire world out there that exists beyond civilization. Unfortunately, these experiences can be rare — and they're becoming rarer as our environment continues to be impacted by that human activity. 

But there are ways that we can work to strengthen essential biomes and promote healthier wildlife populations. In turn, we can also up our chances of having the same amazing experience that the OP shared.

One of the best steps we can take to integrate our own homes with local ecosystems is to upgrade to a natural lawn, which prioritizes plant life native to the local ecosystem. This might include clover, buffalo grass, and wildflowers. Providing appropriate food and shelter in this way to area insects, birds, and other creatures can support pollination and invite rare wildlife sightings.

But these are far from the only benefits of natural lawns. They also require less maintenance, so they're less demanding on your time, labor, and wallet. This means they can also reduce your impact on the environment, as you'll be using less energy, water, and lawn care products to care for your property. 

Plus, natural lawns can look just plain gorgeous

Commenters were both envious of and impressed by the OP's post. 

"That's a beautiful photo," one wrote.

"What a cutie!" remarked another. "Would that I could throw over some bacon."

"You should charge that fox for the amazing headshot," a commenter jokingly suggested. "I can see him getting all the acting roles soon."

x