Homeowner shares 'satisfying' before-and-after photos after ditching traditional lawn: 'That is a massive and beautiful difference'

A homeowner recently shared their incredible yard transformation, swapping a traditional backyard grass lawn for a vibrant landscape with plentiful fruit trees and bushes. The before-and-after photos posted in the r/NoLawns subreddit were jaw-dropping and are a testament to the benefits of embracing native lawns and plants.

The original poster shared a variety of photos with colorful plants that almost give the yard a forest vibe. The hammock and snapshots of fruit that grows in the yard make for quite the oasis.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's so satisfying to have my own yard and do whatever beautiful and weird thing I want with it!" they said.

"My jaw dropped," one commenter exclaimed. 'That is a massive and beautiful difference!"

When asked what lessons they've learned since implementing their garden several years ago, the homeowner shared, "Enjoy the surprises your garden brings." They originally started their garden transformation with the intention of growing food, but an "unexpected delight" has been seeing a significant increase in lightning bugs, also known as fireflies, in their yard.



"I didn't even realize that it would be possible to bring them back on such a short timeline! Gives me a little hope for the world," they said.

Rewilding your yard with native plants has a number of benefits, including saving money and time, all while helping the environment. Traditional lawns require constant mowing, watering, and fertilizing, making them both time-consuming and costly. Native plants are adapted to local conditions, meaning they thrive with minimal upkeep, reducing water usage and eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Native plants also provide habitats and food for pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, which play a crucial role in food production for humans. With pollinator populations declining due to habitat loss and pesticide use, converting even a portion of a lawn to a pollinator-friendly space can have a meaningful impact on local ecosystems — as we saw with the lightning bugs returning to the Redditor's yard.

Ditching the traditional lawn turned this yard into a buzzing, blooming paradise. If saving money, skipping yard work, and helping the planet sounds good to you, maybe it's time to let your lawn go a little wild, too. Check out this starter guide to rewild your yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.