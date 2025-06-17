  • Home Home

Officials go all in on innovative program that gives homeowners cash for property upgrades: 'Newly expanded'

by Rachel Rear
The city of Fresno, California, has introduced a motivating policy for people and businesses who replace their old-fashioned, conventional lawns with modern, drought-friendly gardens.

The city's website says that "the newly expanded Lawn to Garden Rebate offers money back after converting a thirsty front lawn to a water-wise garden."

For up to 1,500 square feet of lawn replaced, Fresno will give participating homeowners $2 back per square foot. Commercial properties can reap these benefits for up to 4,000 square feet.

Rewilding your yard makes real financial sense. Native plants accustomed to the local climate need less water, especially in warmer ecosystems like California's, saving homeowners money while adding beauty to the landscape. Since these plants are well-suited to their environment, they require less upkeep overall and reduce landscaping costs.

The American Society of Landscape Architects said that "the [Environmental Protection Agency] cites a study of larger properties that estimates that over a 20-year period, the cumulative cost of maintaining a prairie or a wetland totals $3,000 per acre versus $20,000 per acre for non-native turf grasses."

Native plants also draw in more pollinators like bees and butterflies, protecting biodiversity by helping local flora and fauna alike thrive.

Other cities in places like Texas, Oregon, and Idaho have initiated similar incentives for their residents.

The Audubon Society said that "the bottom line is this — homeowners, landscapers, and local policymakers can benefit birds and other wildlife by simply selecting native plants when making their landscaping decisions."

And when communities are offered these kinds of encouragements, individuals are more likely to get on board and take part in climate-friendly initiatives.

According to KFSN, Wendy Cornelius, the water conservation supervisor for the Fresno Department of Public Utilities, said: "If we all do our part early, we may not have to take stricter steps — like cutting back on watering days — if we reach Stage 4 or 5 drought levels."

x