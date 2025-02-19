Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images of backyard transformation: 'What a beautiful border you've created'

A Reddit user has wowed the gardening community with their before-and-after photos of a stunning backyard transformation, turning a stubborn patch of land into a lush garden of native plants.

In a post titled "My native garden journey part 3" on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they show off a series of photos showing the progress they've made since starting the project in 2016.

The original poster describes their garden as "a bit of a challenge" because of the yard's "dry, sandy soil." Plus, there were tough elements the garden had to get through, including a three-year drought, hail storm, and another diseased plant in the yard that was removed.

The garden transformation is a total makeover, with the space filled out by healthy plants like red twig dogwood, Culver's root, Virginia mountain mint, wild strawberries, and more. The gardener has balanced out the presence of a couple of non-native species with a thriving ecosystem of native ones.

Incorporating native plants into your yard saves you time, money, and effort, since they are more adapted to the local environment. Unlike traditional grass lawns, upgrading to a natural lawn requires less water, saving you money on utility bills and maintenance. Non-native plants often rely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which can pollute soil, water, air, and contaminate our food.

One impressed commenter replied, "I can't imagine how many pollinators you must have visiting." Native plants create a better habitat for local pollinators, like bees and butterflies. This ultimately benefits humans, since they are essential to our food supply.

For homeowners interested in revitalizing their own gardens, resources are available to guide you in the process of rewilding your yard. You can easily reap the benefits by incorporating native groundcovers and wildflowers or using eco-friendly landscaping methods like xeriscaping.

Seeing your garden transform from barren to beautiful is its own reward for many homeowners. One commenter in the thread agrees, calling OP's progress a "nice rewarding journey."

Another adds, "What a beautiful border you've created! Amazing job!"

"Looks great," said a third.

