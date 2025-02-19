  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images of backyard transformation: 'What a beautiful border you've created'

"Looks great."

by Christine Dulion
"Looks great."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user has wowed the gardening community with their before-and-after photos of a stunning backyard transformation, turning a stubborn patch of land into a lush garden of native plants

In a post titled "My native garden journey part 3" on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they show off a series of photos showing the progress they've made since starting the project in 2016.

"Looks great."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Looks great."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster describes their garden as "a bit of a challenge" because of the yard's "dry, sandy soil." Plus, there were tough elements the garden had to get through, including a three-year drought, hail storm, and another diseased plant in the yard that was removed.

The garden transformation is a total makeover, with the space filled out by healthy plants like red twig dogwood, Culver's root, Virginia mountain mint, wild strawberries, and more. The gardener has balanced out the presence of a couple of non-native species with a thriving ecosystem of native ones.

Incorporating native plants into your yard saves you time, money, and effort, since they are more adapted to the local environment. Unlike traditional grass lawns, upgrading to a natural lawn requires less water, saving you money on utility bills and maintenance. Non-native plants often rely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which can pollute soil, water, air, and contaminate our food.

One impressed commenter replied, "I can't imagine how many pollinators you must have visiting." Native plants create a better habitat for local pollinators, like bees and butterflies. This ultimately benefits humans, since they are essential to our food supply.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

For homeowners interested in revitalizing their own gardens, resources are available to guide you in the process of rewilding your yard. You can easily reap the benefits by incorporating native groundcovers and wildflowers or using eco-friendly landscaping methods like xeriscaping.

Seeing your garden transform from barren to beautiful is its own reward for many homeowners. One commenter in the thread agrees, calling OP's progress a "nice rewarding journey." 

Another adds, "What a beautiful border you've created! Amazing job!"

"Looks great," said a third. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x